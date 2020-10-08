Who Won The VP Debate?

Global  
 

On Wednesday, the Vice Presidential Candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence debated.

Who won the debate depends on which political party you belong to.

Mike Pence insisted that despite 210,000 American deaths to COVID-19 President Trump and his administration have done an excellent job against the virus.

HuffPo said Harris scored points by showing Pence's disconnection with the reality of the virus.

Harris was also able to make points about health care that Joe Biden was not able to.


