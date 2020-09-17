COVID-19 spreads rapidly in northern England

The North East of England, including Newcastle-upon-Tyne, will be subject to regional lockdown restrictions from midnight tonight in an effort to counter rising coronavirus infections. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The North East looks set to become the latest area in England to come underlocal restrictions as coronavirus cases rise. The restrictions will reportedlyapply to Newcastle, Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Gateshead,County Durham and Sunderland – which have all seen rises in cases, accordingto the latest weekly rates.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said that "no decision has been taken yet" when pressed on whether pubs and restaurants face temporary closure in northern England. Report by Patelr. Like us on..