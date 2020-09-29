Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Europe tries to clamp down on surging COVID cases

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Europe tries to clamp down on surging COVID cases

Europe tries to clamp down on surging COVID cases

Europe's biggest states are imposing fresh restrictions to curb the spread of rising coronavirus cases amid a second wave and looming winter season.

Soraya Ali reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19: 36% Indians plan to socialise over festive season, says report

 The October-November festive season has arrived and people who have been confined to the walls of their houses for the last several months due to the Covid-19..
IndiaTimes

Covid-19 pandemic has had major impact on psychosocial wellbeing of people: Government

 "The Covid-19 pandemic has had a major impact on psychosocial wellbeing and is likely to add the disease burden across the globe," she said. "There is a need to..
IndiaTimes

"Asian Americans: Battling Bias" preview

 “Asian Americans: Battling Bias,” a CBSN special produced by the CBS News Race and Culture unit, reports on the devastating effects COVID-19 has had on the..
CBS News

Mercedes team member tests positive for Covid

 A member of the Mercedes team tests positive for coronavirus ahead of this weekend’s Eifel Grand Prix.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Central Europe struggles in second Covid surge after earlier success

Strict lockdowns helped region handle spring crisis better than western Europe, but now the number of...
FT.com - Published

Oil Falls As Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19

Crude oil prices took a nosedive today after President Donald Trump tweeted late last night that both...
OilPrice.com - Published

Coronavirus second wave: Which countries in Europe are experiencing a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus second wave: Which countries in Europe are experiencing a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases?
euronews - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Italy makes masks mandatory outdoors as it extends state of emergency to 2021 [Video]

Italy makes masks mandatory outdoors as it extends state of emergency to 2021

Italy has one of the lowest per capita infection rate of coronavirus in Europe, but as one of the earliest countries hit hard by the pandemic, the government is keen to avoid a further rise in cases.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:38Published
COVID-19 lockdown strengthened across Europe [Video]

COVID-19 lockdown strengthened across Europe

European governments are facing anger, confusion and fatigue as they grapple with rising infections.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published
UK: Data of nearly 16,000 COVID-19 cases lost due to glitch [Video]

UK: Data of nearly 16,000 COVID-19 cases lost due to glitch

Coronavirus cases go unreported for a week in the UK after a data system failure.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published