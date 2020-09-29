|
Europe tries to clamp down on surging COVID cases
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 02:10s - Published
Europe's biggest states are imposing fresh restrictions to curb the spread of rising coronavirus cases amid a second wave and looming winter season.
Soraya Ali reports.
