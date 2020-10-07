Global  
 

India has emerged as a land of solutions: PM Modi at Invest India Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a keynote address at Annual Invest India Conference in Canada via video conference.

During the address, he said there's opportunity for everyone to invest in India, to run and grow business.

"In post-COVID world, you will often hear of various kinds of problems of manufacturing, of supply chains, of PPE, etc.

However, India has not let those problems be.

We showed resilience and emerged as a land of solutions," said PM Modi.


