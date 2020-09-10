Late Night On The VP Debate

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert were buzzing after the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Sen.

At the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, Joe Biden criticized President Trump's alleged...

Hillary Clinton was just as frazzled from Tuesday night’s presidential debate as most everyone else...

Jimmy Kimmel, noting that the fly stayed on the vice president’s head for a prolonged period during...

kelly kapowski Oh haha great joke about the fly from the debate! You should write for late night tv! Can’t believe you pointed out… https://t.co/dLPCXiRDLX 27 minutes ago

Glenn Griffin @AntMan Hank Pym wants to know where were you and Hope during the debate late night? https://t.co/A4DnNe8X8A 22 minutes ago

3PP Movies Watch Colbert Recap VP Debate, Honor the Night’s Real Star: The Fly on Mike Pence’s Head https://t.co/KUniBYzmXN via @RollingStone 20 minutes ago

Martin Quin @wsvn @AP "Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said in a statement late Thursday morning that the Commission on Pres… https://t.co/uVmFd9GOk5 20 minutes ago

jess-o’-lantern 🧙🏽‍♀️ luciano after watching and commented on the debate late night https://t.co/C5DTQzwQt5 19 minutes ago

Helen Fitzsimmons RT @jilevin : What late night hosts said about the VP debate — and yes, the fly on Mike Pence's head https://t.co/fhGlEo3pSe https://t.co/mx… 16 minutes ago

Jude Tedmori: World Tour A FLY IS ON MIKE PENCE!! (Sorry I’m late, I DVRed the debate. I was busy last night) 15 minutes ago

Stephen Dedman. Writer-in-residence, in residence. Watch Colbert Recap VP Debate, Honor the Night’s Real Star: The Fly on Mike Pence’s Head https://t.co/pG1bbCjCBK via @RollingStone 8 minutes ago