Coronavirus numbers by county: Oct. 8, 2020

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Local health departments released updated coronavirus statistics on Thursday, Oct.

8.

-- one person has died in the last 24 hours.

There areen new positive cases.

94 active cases.

Four people are in the hospital.

Several exposure locations.

September 26th -- st.

Mary's church, verona beach.

September 27th -- the corner diner in sherrill.

September 30th.

Hannaford on commerical drive in new hartford.

October 2nd -- joan's diner, chadwicks.

And tops in camden.

October 3rd - st.

Mary's church again.

And on october 4th -- north star orchards in westmoreland.

And texas roadhouse in new hartford.

Times are listed at wktv.com.

In herkimer county -- one new positive test.

19 active cases.

One person is in the hospital.

No new positive tests in otsego county.

19 active cases.

No one is in the hospital.

We now know the name




