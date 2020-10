As Coronavirus Hospitalizations In Maryland Climb, Some Worry About Impact On ER Capacity With Flu Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:47s - Published 2 minutes ago As Coronavirus Hospitalizations In Maryland Climb, Some Worry About Impact On ER Capacity With Flu Scientists are noticing a subtle but consistent uptick in the number of coronavirus patients in Maryland hospitals, which is cause for concern as flu season nears. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this