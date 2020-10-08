Shasta County Office of Elections sees many people coming in for early voting

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 6 minutes ago

Election Day is less than a month away. But early voting is already underway.

Numbers.

But right now: early voting is already underway.

Action news now reporter ana torrea checked in with the election's office in shasta county to see how they're doing.

### take so* trt:06 nick gardner lives in redding i'm here because i've filled it out and i've studied the propositions and i know what i want to vote for.

Many voters headed to the shasta county office of elections to either drop off their ballots or vote in person.

Take sot* trt:03 jean wilcox lives in anderson i believe every vote counts and that everyone should vote which can help reduce congestion once november 3-rd rolls around.

But it also makes sure their vote get in right before the results are released after 8 p-m.

Take sot* trt:06 jenni armstrong lives in anderson to alleviate some of the congestion that could go on and to make it a little easier ana stand up* trt:10 ana torrea atorreanews now the shasta county office of elections says that they've already seen a lot of people come by and drop of their ballots here or vote with their ballots in person.

Take so* trt:08 cathy darling allen shasta county clerk & registrar of voters we had a line of folks here, we had over 200 people vote on monday, also on tuesday.

We're also getting ballots back through drop boxes in the mail the office of elections say: they're expecting a big turnout for this election season.

Take so* trt:05 cathy darling allen shasta county clerk & registrar of voters it's been really, really busy.

Busier than we've ever seen it before.

And voters coming in early.

Because they want to make sure... take sot* trt:03 nick gardner lives in redding as important as this is, i want to make sure my ballot is counted their ballots count.

