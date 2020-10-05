Global  
 

Monsters vs.

Aliens Movie Clip - The Monster Files General W.R.

Monger (Kiefer Sutherland) tells the President (Stephen Colbert) about his monsters and proposes using them to to fight the aliens.

Plot synopsis: When a meteor full of space gunk transforms Susan Murphy (Reese Witherspoon) into a giant, the government renames her Ginormica and confines her to a secret compound with other monsters, like bug-headed Dr. Cockroach (Hugh Laurie).

When an extraterrestrial robot lands on Earth and begins a rampage, Gen.

W.R.

Monger persuades the president to send Ginormica and her fellow monsters to battle the machine and save the planet.

Cast: Kiefer Sutherland, Stephen Colbert


Monsters vs. Aliens movie clip - First Contact [Video]

Monsters vs. Aliens movie clip - First Contact

Monsters vs. Aliens movie clip - First Contact - President Hathaway (Stephen Colbert) makes first contact with the alien ship by tickling the ivories, but the alien must not like Axel F because things..

Monsters vs. Aliens Movie Clip - Meet the Monsters [Video]

Monsters vs. Aliens Movie Clip - Meet the Monsters

Monsters vs. Aliens Movie Clip - Meet the Monsters Susan (Reese Witherspoon) finds herself in a covert government facility and meets fellow monsters B.O.B. (Seth Rogen), Dr. Cockroach (Hugh Laurie),..

Monsters vs. Aliens Film Clip - The Bride's Big Day [Video]

Monsters vs. Aliens Film Clip - The Bride's Big Day

Monsters vs. Aliens Film Clip - The Bride's Big Day - During her wedding, Susan (Reese Witherspoon) transforms into a giant monster, and the military has to come in to take her down. Plot synopsis:..

