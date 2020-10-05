Monsters vs. Aliens Movie Clip - The Monster Files
Monsters vs. Aliens Movie Clip - The Monster Files
Monger (Kiefer Sutherland) tells the President (Stephen Colbert) about his monsters and proposes using them to to fight the aliens.
Plot synopsis: When a meteor full of space gunk transforms Susan Murphy (Reese Witherspoon) into a giant, the government renames her Ginormica and confines her to a secret compound with other monsters, like bug-headed Dr. Cockroach (Hugh Laurie).
When an extraterrestrial robot lands on Earth and begins a rampage, Gen.
W.R.
Monger persuades the president to send Ginormica and her fellow monsters to battle the machine and save the planet.
Cast: Kiefer Sutherland, Stephen Colbert