Morgan Wallen loses ‘SNL’ performance slot after breaking COVID-19 protocols

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published
In an emotional post to Instagram, Wallen told fans the show had canned his performance.


Morgan Wallen American country music singer and songwriter

"Saturday Night Live" cancels Morgan Wallen performance after singer breaks COVID-19 protocols

 Morgan Wallen will no longer perform on Saturday Night Live October 10. The rising country star was cut from the lineup after TikTok videos showed Wallen at a..
CBS News

Morgan Wallen dropped from "SNL" after breaking COVID rules

 The country singer apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party in Alabama.
CBS News

ShowBiz Minute: Wallen, Earthshot Prize, 'Sesame Street'

 Morgan Wallen dropped as "SNL" performer after breaking COVID rules; Prince William, David Attenborough launch Earthshot Prize; "Sesame Street" tackles racism in..
USATODAY.com

Saturday Night Live Saturday Night Live American late-night live television sketch comedy show

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

