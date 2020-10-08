Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump lashes back at Michigan Governor Whitmer

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Trump lashes back at Michigan Governor Whitmer

Trump lashes back at Michigan Governor Whitmer

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed back at Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Thursday night after she accused the president of fomenting political extremism.

Gloria Tso reports.

After a thwarted attempt to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. President Donald Trump used the moment to lash out at the Governor Thursday night, accusing her of being ungrateful to his administration.

Thirteen people, seven of which were associated with an anti-government militia group called Wolverine Watchmen, were arrested on charges conspiring to kidnap her ahead of next month's presidential election.

At a news conference, Whitmer accused Trump of fomenting political extremism.

Trump hit back and accused the governor of having done a quote "terrible job." His tweet read: "My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan.

Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist." Whitmer has been a frequent Trump target for her efforts to enforce social distancing measures.

And on Thursday, she slammed Trump's comments at last week's presidential debate, when the president deflected an opportunity to condemn white supremacist groups.

"When our leaders meet with, encourage and fraternize with domestic terrorists they legitimize their actions, and they are complicit." Earlier, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Andrew Birge detailed the botched plot to abduct Whitmer, attack the state capitol building and violently overthrow Michigan's government - an operation FBI agents became aware of on social media.

Internal U.S. security memos in recent months have warned that violent domestic extremists could pose a threat to election-related targets.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen Whitmer 49th Governor of Michigan

‘Militia’ plot to kidnap US governor Gretchen Whitmer foiled by undercover agents [Video]

‘Militia’ plot to kidnap US governor Gretchen Whitmer foiled by undercover agents

A plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and put her “on trial” was foiled by undercover agents and informants, the FBI said.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:55Published

Michigan governor accuses Trump of being ‘complicit’ in plot to kidnap her

 Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Donald Trump and other politicians who "failed to condemn" white supremacists are at least partly to blame for a militia..
WorldNews

Feds bust alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

 State and FBI officials have arrested 13 men they say were plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Law enforcement authorities say the men are all..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Presidential debate in disarray after Trump refuses virtual event [Video]

Presidential debate in disarray after Trump refuses virtual event

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:27Published
US election polls: Biden maintains 11-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden maintains 11-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Hurricane Delta, Trump's coronavirus battle, Nobel Peace Prize, Lakers: 5 things to know Friday

 Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta, the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced, Lakers seek their 17th NBA title and more things to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump declares himself ready for rallies [Video]

Donald Trump declares himself ready for rallies

Donald Trump insisted on Thursday he was ready to resume campaign rallies andfelt “perfect” only one week after his Covid-19 diagnosis.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States


Andrew Byerly Birge Andrew Byerly Birge

Related news from verified sources

The Trump campaign accused Michigan's governor of having 'hatred in her heart' just hours after the FBI said it foiled an extremist plot to kidnap her

Miller attacked Whitmer during a Fox News appearance after the Michigan governor was critical of the...
Business Insider - Published

Six people charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer

Six people charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer FBI said plot involved reaching out to members of a militia who ‘talked about murdering tyrants or...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •MediaiteHNGNCBS NewsIndiaTimes


Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks out about "depraved" kidnap plot

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke to the media after federal and state law enforcement...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Whitmer responds to Pres. Trump's tweet on kidnapping plot [Video]

Gov. Whitmer responds to Pres. Trump's tweet on kidnapping plot

Gov. Whitmer responds to Pres. Trump's tweet on kidnapping plot

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:02Published
Plot to kidnap Michigan governor involved bringing her to Wisconsin, complaint says [Video]

Plot to kidnap Michigan governor involved bringing her to Wisconsin, complaint says

Six people have been accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a criminal complaint from the FBI.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:07Published
13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer, target state government [Video]

13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer, target state government

Each faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 04:31Published