Sylvester Stallone Is Playing Rambo in 'Mortal Kombat 11'

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
A new trailer reveals John Rambo, voiced by Sylvester Stallone, is the latest character to join the iconic game series.


John Rambo John Rambo Character in Rambo film franchise


Sylvester Stallone Sylvester Stallone American actor, screenwriter, and film director

Jackie Stallone passes away aged 98 [Video]

Jackie Stallone passes away aged 98

The larger than life celebrity astrologer and women’s wrestling promoter was a proud mother to actors Sylvester Stallone, Toni D’Alto and singer Frank.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Rambo is the latest 80s icon to join Mortal Kombat 11, and I’m here for it

Rambo is the latest 80s icon to join Mortal Kombat 11, and I’m here for it NetherRealm Studios today announced the next round of DLC for Mortal Kombat 11, which means more...
The Next Web - Published


Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Trailer (PlayStation) [Video]

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Trailer (PlayStation)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - Kombat Pack 2 and Reveal Trailer for PlayStation PS4 and PS5.

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 01:43Published
'Rocky III (Re: 2020)' Trailer [Video]

'Rocky III (Re: 2020)' Trailer

Rocky III (Re: 2020) Trailer - Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) battles his most powerful adversary yet -- the ferocious Clubber Lang (Mr. T) -- in this hard-hitting actioner that comes out swinging.

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published
Top 10 Greatest Mobile Fighting Games [Video]

Top 10 Greatest Mobile Fighting Games

These games let you satisfy your urge to kick butt on the go! For this list, we're counting down the 10 best mobile fighting games available today.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:04Published