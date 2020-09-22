|
Sylvester Stallone Is Playing Rambo in 'Mortal Kombat 11'
Sylvester Stallone Is Playing Rambo in 'Mortal Kombat 11'
A new trailer reveals John Rambo, voiced by Sylvester Stallone, is the latest character to join the iconic game series.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jackie Stallone passes away aged 98
The larger than life celebrity astrologer and women’s wrestling promoter was a proud mother to actors Sylvester Stallone, Toni D’Alto and singer Frank.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
NetherRealm Studios today announced the next round of DLC for Mortal Kombat 11, which means more...
The Next Web - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
'Rocky III (Re: 2020)' Trailer
Rocky III (Re: 2020) Trailer - Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) battles his most powerful adversary yet -- the ferocious Clubber Lang (Mr. T) -- in this hard-hitting actioner that comes out swinging.
Credit: MyMovies STUDIO Duration: 02:32Published
|
Top 10 Greatest Mobile Fighting Games
These games let you satisfy your urge to kick butt on the go! For this list, we're counting down the 10 best mobile fighting games available today.
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:04Published