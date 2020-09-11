Global  
 

Parents hope baby’s death not in vain as NHS trust charged

The Care Quality Commission has announced it is prosecuting East KentHospitals University NHS Foundation Trust over the death of Harry Richford.

Aninquest found that Harry’s death seven days after his emergency delivery atthe Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate in November 2017 was“wholly avoidable”.


Harry Richford: East Kent NHS Trust charged over baby's death

 Harry Richford died seven days after his emergency delivery at Margate's QEQM hospital.
