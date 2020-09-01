Marcus Rashford humbled by MBE

Global  
 

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford has vowed to continuethe fight to support vulnerable children after being made an MBE.

The 2020Queen’s Birthday Honours list was due to be published in June, but was pushedback to enable nominations for people playing crucial roles during the firstmonths of the crisis.

Rashford, 22, launched a high-profile campaign whichresulted in the Government changing policy over its free school meals vouchersduring lockdown, helping ensure children in need did not go hungry during thesummer break.


