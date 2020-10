During her appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', the 'A Wrinkle in Time' actress says...

The Office actress Mindy Kaling has surprised fans by announcing she has given birth to a second...

Mindy Kaling revealed she has given birth to her second a child, a boy. The actress revealed Thursday...

Mark Mantra ★ Mindy Kaling secretly gives birth to second child - Page Six #BreakingNews Please Retweet ➧➧➧… https://t.co/5wh9dBquWd 6 hours ago

Post of Asia Mindy Kaling secretly gives birth to a baby boy: ‘This is news to a lot of people’ https://t.co/USzT9wGuwq 6 hours ago

Linda Aukschun Mindy Kaling secretly gives birth to second child - Page Six https://t.co/fU4DXZfrNv via @GoogleNews 6 hours ago

Star 106.1 - KLSS Congratulations to Mindy Kaling on becoming a mom for the second time. https://t.co/PCaIlpKUlr 6 hours ago

Garnet Lynne, Hey! You passed my bus stop!. She's like those teens that didn't know they were preggers? Mindy Kaling secretly gives birth to a baby boy: ‘This… https://t.co/UPXeqt10zp 3 hours ago

Kimberly Conn Mindy Kaling secretly gives birth to a baby boy: 'This is news to a lot of people' https://t.co/THIUFpdbes via @Yahoo 53 minutes ago