Topping Off Ceremony Held As Construction Progresses On New Belmont Park Arena CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:08s - Published on October 9, 2020 Video Credit:- Duration: 02:08s - Published Topping Off Ceremony Held As Construction Progresses On New Belmont Park Arena The pandemic cost the new Belmont Park arena two months of construction time, but they still hope to be ready for hockey next season. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this Cambridge Biomedical Campus RT @RoyalPapworth: In the UK, one in every four premature deaths is caused by cardiovascular disease and 20% by respiratory disease. The nā€¦ 6 days ago Royal Papworth Hospital In the UK, one in every four premature deaths is caused by cardiovascular disease and 20% by respiratory disease.ā€¦ https://t.co/UlClPMhGsB 1 week ago Doster Construction We have begun construction on a VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Indiana that will serve as many as 10,000 Vā€¦ https://t.co/llOwEEOO6C 1 week ago