13 charged by state, feds in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:22s - Published
13 charged by state, feds in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

A raid involving multiple law enforcement agencies was tied to a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.


13 Charged In Plot To Kidnap Michigan Governor, Storm State Capitol

13 Charged In Plot To Kidnap Michigan Governor, Storm State Capitol Watch VideoThe FBI says it's broken up a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.  In an...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS News


Michigan Lieutenant Governor Discusses Plot To Overthrow State's Government

In light of the plot and kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the state's Lieutenant Governor...
NPR - Published

Suspects in Whitmer plot photographed with long guns at Michigan Capitol

Two brothers who were charged Thursday in a plot to kidnap and kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
FOXNews.com - Published


BillBickelhaupt

Bill Bickelhaupt @nypost @CharleneLafitte https://t.co/SQUsjA7Qvm... 13 anarchists charged for planning to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer …… https://t.co/T29rVsv3FH 5 hours ago

EleMolise

EleMolise Top story #EleMolise: 13 charged by state, feds in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer https://t.co/E4wOc5DxOu, se… https://t.co/51gexdRz2g 7 hours ago

DianeOl64825469

Diane Olsen RT @awprokop: Adam Fox (to be charged with conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer) posted a video this June complaining about COVID-19… 9 hours ago

FloatNurse_RN

Float Nurse, FNP RT @veterans_i: 13 charged by state, feds in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer https://t.co/rT53s5EWlg #DomesticTerrorism is as American… 11 hours ago

LadyLaVena

La'Vena Richards Need to see if they are responsible for ANY OTHER #MissingPersons 13 charged by state, feds in plot to kidnap Gov.… https://t.co/rgq5Su1e0N 11 hours ago

AntiSecIndia

AntiSecIndia Top story: 13 charged by state, feds in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer https://t.co/c2iPOkUvrg, see more https://t.co/2POHgopfAQ 13 hours ago

howardanglin

Howard Anglin Remind me why anthroposcopy and phrenology fell out of fashion? This criminal clown brigade is out of central casti… https://t.co/Buo8e3Zkal 14 hours ago

Nichtpartei

Nichtpartei 13 charged by state, feds in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer https://t.co/4Cv4QYnL7I 14 hours ago


Gov. Cuomo Blasts Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer As ‘Attempted Act Of Domestic Terrorism’ [Video]

Gov. Cuomo Blasts Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer As ‘Attempted Act Of Domestic Terrorism’

According to an FBI affidavit, six men connected to a militia group had been making plans to take Whitmer hostage and “try” her for treason. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:04Published
Delaware Man Charged In Plot To Kidnap Michigan Governor Pardoned By Gov. Carney In 2019 [Video]

Delaware Man Charged In Plot To Kidnap Michigan Governor Pardoned By Gov. Carney In 2019

Barry Croft was pardoned last year.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:50Published
Michigan Governor Ties Kidnapping Plot To Trump [Video]

Michigan Governor Ties Kidnapping Plot To Trump

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) blamed President Donald Trump’s hate rhetoric for fueling her alleged kidnapping scheme.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:20Published