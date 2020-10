MO gubernatorial candidates debate COVID-19, economy, crime

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:03s - Published 4 minutes ago

213-THOUSAND.DECISION 2020THE CANDIDATES VYINGTO WIN THE SEAT OFMISSOURI'S GOVERNORTALKED ABOUT A NUMBEROF ISSUES...INCLUDING VIOLENTCRIME IN THE FIRSTGUBENATORIAL DEBATETODAY.41 ACTION NEWSINVESTIGATOR ANDYALCOCK JOINS US FROMUNION STATION INDOWNTOWN KANSAS CITYWITH COMMENTS FROMTHE LEADING CANDIDATES.ANDY?DIA, SOME KANSAS CITYVOTERS WILL COME TOTHE POLLS HERE NEXTMONTH.UNDOUBTEDLY, THATVIOLENT CRIME ISSUE ISLIKELY TO BE ON THEMINDS OF SOME OF THOSEVOTERS WHEN THEY CASTTHEIR BALLOTS.HERE IN KANSAS CITY,WE'RE HEADED FOR ARECORD BREAKINGNUMBER OF HOMICIDESTHIS YEAR.BUT IT'S NOT JUSTKANSAS CITY.AS WE'VE PREVIOUSLYREPORTED, BASED ONPOPULATION AND F-B-IFIGURES, KANSAS CITYAND ST.

LOUIS ARE BOTHIN THE TOP TEN ACROSSTHE COUNTRY IN THEHOMICIDE RATE.HERE'S SOME OF WHATSTATE AUDITOR NICOLEGALLOWAY, THEDEMOCRATICNOMINEE...ANDREPUBLICAN GOVERNORMIKE PARSON HAD TO SAYON THIS ISSUE.GOV.

GOV. MIKE PARSON MISSOURI "i don't think there's any governor probably took more interest in this simply because i have 22 years of law enforcement experience and been in the urban areas more than i have in two and a half years. working with people like better family life to find solutions on the street." NICOLE GALLOWAY CANDIDATE FOR MO GOVERNOR "as a mom, nothing is more important than the safety of our communities which is why i have introduced comprehensive plan to get to the root causes of crime, the lack of economic opportunity, disinvestment in healthcare that has been happening for a long time." GALLOWAY IS CURRENTLY THE ONLY WOMAN AND DEMOCRAT TO HOLD STATEWIDE ELECTED OFFICE IN MISSOURI. SHE WOULD BE THE STATE'S FIRST WOMAN GOVERNOR IF ELECTED. PARSON IS TRYING TO WIN THE GOVERNOR'S OFFICE AT THE BALLOT BOX FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER HE TOOK OVER IN 2018 FOLLOWING THE RESIGNATION OF ERIC GREITENS AFTER A FELONY INVASION OF PRIVACY INDICTMENT BROUGHT ON BY A SEX SCANDAL.