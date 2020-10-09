Protestors march for Crystal Ragland

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 6 minutes ago

New information -- another evening of protest in downtown huntsville.

Those who participated say they were marching for crystal ragland.

Waay 31's will robinson-smith has been covering many of the protests this year.

He joins us live in downtown with what protesters had to say - and some new information in the crystal ragland case.

Those who came out tonight say crystal ragland's death is one reason why they want to see more police reforms. the family attorney also tells me that new legal action may be on the horizon as well.

Another protest demanding police reform wound its way through huntsville friday night.

The evening's march also featured a van that drove alongside plastered with banners calling for change.

Friday's march was dedicated to a specific story: crystal ragland was shot and killed in may 2019 after huntsville police said she pulled what appeared to be gun from her pocket.

An internal review board later determined the gun was not real -- but also that the officers followed protocol.

An attorney for ragland's family says they will likely file a civil rights lawsuit within the next few months.

Martin weinberg, attorney for ragland family we feel like the city would be responsible for the policies and practices.

This isn't the first time that there's been a death, similar to this case.

Like tonight's protesters - weinberg says there should be some changes to h-p-d policy so that incidents -- like what happened to ragland -- won't happen again.

Martin weinberg, attorney for ragland family we feel like this could've been handled a lot differently and, you know, sometimes we just have to let that play out in court.

Huntsville officers spoke with protesters before the march to let them know that uniformed officers would be out around downtown to make sure everyone was staying safe as people marched past outdoor diners.

Some who watched the protest raised their fists in solidarity... ...torri atkins decided to jump in and join the march.

Torri atkins, joined in the protest i wanted to feel like i'm worth something tonight too and fighting for this cause... worth it.

Worth it, you know what i mean?

It's made my day better to sit here and stand with people and say that their lives matter cause they do.

Even though she wasn't as familiar with ragland's story -- atkins says the greater message of equality was important to support.

Torri atkins, joined in the protest their point is: we need attention because we've been ignored for so long.

And i get that and i sympathize with that, you know what i mean?

It's not right.

The group "underground protest" -- who organized the march -- says their next planned gathering will be a weekend of action in support of dana fletcher later this month.

As for the lawsuit -- weinberg says they expect to file it no later than early 2021.

Reporting live in downtown huntsville --