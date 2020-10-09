Watch: Last Rites of Ram Vilas Paswan performed in Patna

A wave of grief swept across the Bihar, as mortal remains of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan reached LJP office in Patna on October 09. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met LJP chief Chirag Paswan at the LJP office. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away in Delhi on October 08. The 74-year-old minister was suffering from a heart ailment and recently had surgery.
Chirag Paswan, son of Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan and other members of the family paid tribute to him, after his mortal remains were brought to Patna. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. Ram Vilas Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi.
Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain on October 10 said COVID-19 patients from Hindu Rao Hospital which is run by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be shifted to State government hospitals as doctors and staff of the hospital have given a notice for strike. "Staff of the hospital should be paid their salaries. If Municipal Corporation of Delhi is not able to run Hindu Rao and Kasturba hospitals, then they should handover them to State government," he added. Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital continued protest alleging salary non-payment over last few months.
An 18-year-old student was allegedly beaten to death by a girl's family members, the police official said on October 10. The incident took place on October 7 in Delhi. The victim was admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) hospital in unconscious condition on Wednesday. Later on, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. "Victim was friends with a girl from Jahangirpuri. Her family objected to it so her relatives beat him up, leading to his death. Md Raj, Manwar Husaain and 3 minors arrested. We appeal to people to not give any colour to the case, it is dispute of two families," Vijayanta Arya, DCP North West, Delhi told media persons.
Mortal remains of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan were taken to Delhi airport. The mortal remains will be flown to Patna in Bihar. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ram Vilas Paswan residence in New Delhi to pay his last respects to the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) leader who died yesterday. PM Modi was accompanied by senior BJP..