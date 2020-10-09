Global  
 

Watch: Last Rites of Ram Vilas Paswan performed in Patna

Last rites of Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan was performed in Patna on October 10.

His son, Chirag Paswan carried out the religious rites with a heavy heart.

Paswan's mortal remains were brought to Patna from Delhi last night.

He had passed away on October 08.


Nitish Kumar humiliated my father: Chirag Paswan in open letter to JP Nadda

 A letter written by Chirag Paswan to JP Nadda has reached the public domain, in which he alleged that his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, was insulted by Bihar Chief..
Delhi, his second home, bids farewell to Paswan

 Life came to complete halt around 5 pm at 12 Janpath on Friday where former Union minister and prominent dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan lived for more than three..
Last rites of Ram Vilas Paswan to take place in Patna today with full state honours

 Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's last rites will be held Saturday afternoon, October 10 with full state honours.
Mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan reaches LJP office in Patna [Video]

Mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan reaches LJP office in Patna

A wave of grief swept across the Bihar, as mortal remains of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan reached LJP office in Patna on October 09. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met LJP chief Chirag Paswan at the LJP office. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away in Delhi on October 08. The 74-year-old minister was suffering from a heart ailment and recently had surgery.

Chirag Paswan bids adieu to father Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna [Video]

Chirag Paswan bids adieu to father Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna

Chirag Paswan, son of Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan and other members of the family paid tribute to him, after his mortal remains were brought to Patna. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. Ram Vilas Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi.

MCD should handover Hindu Rao, Kasturba hospitals to state govt if unable to run: Satyendar Jain [Video]

MCD should handover Hindu Rao, Kasturba hospitals to state govt if unable to run: Satyendar Jain

Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain on October 10 said COVID-19 patients from Hindu Rao Hospital which is run by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be shifted to State government hospitals as doctors and staff of the hospital have given a notice for strike. "Staff of the hospital should be paid their salaries. If Municipal Corporation of Delhi is not able to run Hindu Rao and Kasturba hospitals, then they should handover them to State government," he added. Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital continued protest alleging salary non-payment over last few months.

18-year-old student allegedly beaten to death by girl's family members in Delhi [Video]

18-year-old student allegedly beaten to death by girl's family members in Delhi

An 18-year-old student was allegedly beaten to death by a girl's family members, the police official said on October 10. The incident took place on October 7 in Delhi. The victim was admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) hospital in unconscious condition on Wednesday. Later on, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. "Victim was friends with a girl from Jahangirpuri. Her family objected to it so her relatives beat him up, leading to his death. Md Raj, Manwar Husaain and 3 minors arrested. We appeal to people to not give any colour to the case, it is dispute of two families," Vijayanta Arya, DCP North West, Delhi told media persons.

