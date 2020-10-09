Watch: Last Rites of Ram Vilas Paswan performed in Patna

18-year-old student allegedly beaten to death by girl's family members in Delhi



An 18-year-old student was allegedly beaten to death by a girl's family members, the police official said on October 10. The incident took place on October 7 in Delhi. The victim was admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) hospital in unconscious condition on Wednesday. Later on, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. "Victim was friends with a girl from Jahangirpuri. Her family objected to it so her relatives beat him up, leading to his death. Md Raj, Manwar Husaain and 3 minors arrested. We appeal to people to not give any colour to the case, it is dispute of two families," Vijayanta Arya, DCP North West, Delhi told media persons.

