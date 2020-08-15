Ram Vilas Paswan accorded Guard of Honour in Patna

Guard of Honour was accorded to late Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna on October 10.

His son, Chirag Paswan carried out the religious rites with a heavy heart.

Paswan's mortal remains were brought to Patna from Delhi on the night of October 09.

He had passed away at age of 74 in Delhi on October 08.