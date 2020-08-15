Ram Vilas Paswan accorded Guard of Honour in Patna

Last rites of Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan was performed in Patna on October 10. His son, Chirag Paswan carried out the religious rites with a heavy heart. Paswan's mortal remains were brought to Patna from Delhi last night. He had passed away on October 08.
Minister of Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly received ceremonial Guard of Honour in Delhi on September 10. She is the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony. Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh also joined her. They left for Ambala for induction ceremony.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted tricolour on Independence Day at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi. He also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.
A wave of grief swept across the Bihar, as mortal remains of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan reached LJP office in Patna on October 09. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met LJP chief Chirag Paswan at the LJP office. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away in Delhi on October 08. The 74-year-old minister was suffering from a heart ailment and recently had surgery.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at BJP headquarters in Delhi for party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in Delhi on October 10. BJP president JP Nadda welcomed the PM at the office. Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah also arrived for the meeting.
Mortal remains of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan were taken to Delhi airport. The mortal remains will be flown to Patna in Bihar. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ram Vilas Paswan residence in New Delhi to pay his last respects to the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) leader who died yesterday. PM Modi was accompanied by senior BJP..