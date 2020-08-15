Global  
 

Ram Vilas Paswan accorded Guard of Honour in Patna

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Guard of Honour was accorded to late Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna on October 10.

His son, Chirag Paswan carried out the religious rites with a heavy heart.

Paswan's mortal remains were brought to Patna from Delhi on the night of October 09.

He had passed away at age of 74 in Delhi on October 08.


