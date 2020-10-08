Global  
 

Chirag Paswan bids adieu to father Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna

Chirag Paswan, son of Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan and other members of the family paid tribute to him, after his mortal remains were brought to Patna.

LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08.

Ram Vilas Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi.


Mortal remains of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to be flown to Patna shortly [Video]

Mortal remains of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan were taken to Delhi airport. The mortal remains will be flown to Patna in Bihar. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. Son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter handle. Ram Vilas Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi.

Athawale sole representative of NDA allies in Modi govt after Paswan's demise

 Following the death of LJP leader and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the Union Cabinet is left with no representation from NDA allies, while Ramdas Athawale of..
India has lost one of the greatest Dalit & socialist leaders in Ram Vilas Paswan: Manmohan

 Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Friday said the country has lost one of the greatest Dalit and socialist leaders in Ram Vilas Paswan.
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and other politicos pay tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan [Video]

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi. Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja, BJP MP Pragya Thakur and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar paid their last respect to Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence. President of Republican Party of India (RPI) Ramdas Athawale, MoS Dr Jitendra Singh and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also paid their tribute to Paswan. The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder leader Ram Vilas Paswan was being taken to his residence from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 09. Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. He recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. His son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his twitter account.

'Not contesting Bihar polls, but will support NDA': Gupteshwar Pandey [Video]

Former Director General of Police (DGP) and Janata Dal (United) leader, Gupteshwar Pandey stated that he is not contesting Bihar elections this year. However, Pandey added that he will be part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Janata Dal (United). "There was probability to contest Bihar election, but this due to some reason I am not fighting Bihar Assembly election this year, but I am with NDA and will always be with them. I work in leadership of NDA and JD (U)," Gupteshwar Pandey said in a press conference in Patna.

Rahul Gandhi pays last respects Ram Vilas Paswan [Video]

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid last respects to Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence in Delhi. Several other politicos arrived at Paswan's residence to pay tribute. The LJP leader passed away at the age of 74 on October 08.

Delhi govt to install smog towers; tree transplantation policy approved [Video]

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved a tree transplantation policy to prevent the felling of trees due to development works in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here. Addressing an online media briefing, he said the Cabinet has also approved a proposal to install a 'smog tower' in Delhi's Connaught Place to deal with air pollution. The government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore, and the tower will come up in 10 months, the chief minister said, claiming that it will be the first of its kind in the world. Under the tree transplantation policy, agencies concerned will have to transplant 80 percent of the trees affected by their projects to a new location, he said.

Delhi Cabinet okays Rs 20-crore smog tower to control pollution

 "We have sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the tower and we are calling it a pilot project. We also hope that this tower be constructed in 10 months. If it becomes a..
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) patron Ram Vilas Paswan passed away, his son Chirag...
Watch: President Kovind pays tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan [Video]

President Ram Nath Kovind paid his last respects to union minister Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi on October 09. The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder..

Watch: PM Modi pays tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan [Video]

The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder leader Ram Vilas Paswan was being taken to his residence from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 09...

National flag flies half mast at Rashtrapati Bhavan following demise of Ram Vilas Paswan [Video]

National flag at Rashtrapati Bhavan flied half mast on October 09 following the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of..

