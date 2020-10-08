Global  
 

North Korea displays 'new' intercontinental missile in military parade

North Korea displays 'new' intercontinental missile in military parade

North Korea displays 'new' intercontinental missile in military parade

The country's leader Kim Jong Un avoided direct mention of the United States in a speech to mark the 75th anniversary of the ruling party


North Korea North Korea Country in East Asia

North Korea holds military parade with missiles

 The rare night time military parade comes weeks before the US presidential election.
BBC News

N. Korea marks anniversary of ruling party, military parade possible

 North Korea on Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, with speculation mounting it will stage its first..
WorldNews

North Korea prepares largest military parade in country's history to mark 75th anniversary of regime

 At least 32,000 North Korean soldiers have been training for months for the communist party's 75th anniversary. The parade is expected to be the country's..
CBS News

Kim Jong-un Kim Jong-un Current supreme leader of North Korea

North Korea may show new missiles at weekend military parade

 For months, North Korea has been relatively uncombative, as leader Kim Jong Un grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, natural disasters and the deepening..
WorldNews

What a North Korean holiday may reveal about Kim Jong Un's plans

 North Korea is expected to use a major holiday this weekend to showcase its military power, highlight domestic political messages, and galvanize citizens at a..
WorldNews

North Korea unveils new weapons at military parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned Saturday that his country would 'fully mobilize' its nuclear...
CTV News - Published

N. Korea marks anniversary of ruling party, military parade possible

N. Korea marks anniversary of ruling party, military parade possible North Korea on Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of...
WorldNews - Published

North Korea just unveiled what appears to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile, and it's huge

The military parade marks the first time in two years that North Korea has shown off its growing...
Business Insider - Published


PaulCogan

Paul Cogan At a predawn military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea displays what appears to be a previously unseen new intercon… https://t.co/WPQ0j0WgjQ 11 seconds ago

Key2MiddleEast

Expert MiddleEast News RT @FRANCE24: North Korea displays new intercontinental ballistic missile at military parade https://t.co/e9ze37MQgk https://t.co/5vQdOZR5tT 29 seconds ago

ChuckDalldorf

Chuck Dalldorf RT @France24_en: North Korea displays new intercontinental ballistic missile at military parade https://t.co/8W81Xih63P https://t.co/FvLTCL… 37 seconds ago

ChuckDalldorf

Chuck Dalldorf RT @CBCAlerts: At a predawn military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea displays what appears to be a previously unseen new intercontinental… 46 seconds ago

CBCAlerts

CBC News Alerts At a predawn military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea displays what appears to be a previously unseen new intercon… https://t.co/EaRnEXfBM8 2 minutes ago

PeterRuLa

Peter Lauterbach North Korea displays 'new' intercontinental missile in military parade https://t.co/WFQkPIQspk via @YouTube 5 minutes ago

France24_en

FRANCE 24 English North Korea displays new intercontinental ballistic missile at military parade https://t.co/8W81Xih63P https://t.co/FvLTCL4srF 5 minutes ago