|
|
|
North Korea displays 'new' intercontinental missile in military parade
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:20s - Published
North Korea displays 'new' intercontinental missile in military parade
The country's leader Kim Jong Un avoided direct mention of the United States in a speech to mark the 75th anniversary of the ruling party
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned Saturday that his country would 'fully mobilize' its nuclear...
CTV News - Published
|
North Korea on Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of...
WorldNews - Published
|
The military parade marks the first time in two years that North Korea has shown off its growing...
Business Insider - Published
|
Tweets about this
|