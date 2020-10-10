North Korea's 'Monster' New Ballistic Missile Explained

PYONGYANG — North Korea unveiled a new intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, in a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party at the stroke of midnight on Saturday, Oct.

10.

According to North Korea analysts 38 North, the Hwasong-16 is estimated to be 25 meters to 26 meters in length and 2.5 to 2.9 meters in diameter.

That's about 4 to 4.5 meters longer and about half a meter wider in diameter than the Hwasong-15 ICBM, which was flight tested only once in November of 2017.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington estimates the range of Hwasong-15 at 8,500 to 13,000 kilometers.

Experts believe the Hwasong-16 has a similar range, meaning it could hit anywhere in the continental U.S.