He’s too young to volunteer, so this middle schooler came up with a plan to feed hungry kids

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Food pantries and non-profit organizations have been working around the clock to help families, and one middle schooler wanted to do his part.

Houston, Texas 8th grader Kyle Garvis started helping Kids’ Meals through his basketball team.

The organization gets food to children who need it the most.

But when the pandemic began, he learned he was too young to volunteer.

So, Kyle asked his parents to earn money through chores and used the funds to buy food and donate it to Kids’ Meals.

Kyle then asked his school to help with his plan, and he’s been able to deliver more than 1,900 meals to the non-profit.

He hopes to donate at least 2,020 meals since he is graduating 8th grade as part of the Class of 2020.

