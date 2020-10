The Spanish Princess S02E02 Flodden Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:30s - Published 5 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:30s - Published The Spanish Princess S02E02 Flodden The Spanish Princess 2x02 "Flodden" Season 2 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - Beautiful Spanish princess Catherine of Aragon navigates the royal lineage of England with an eye on the throne. Starring: Charlotte Hope, Angus Imrie 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources The Spanish Princess 2x02 Flodden - Trailer



The Spanish Princess 2x02 Flodden - Trailer - Episode 2 season 2 Loyalties will be tested and alliances will be broken. Watch an all-new episode of #TheSpanishPrincess Part 2 this Sunday on #STARZ. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:40 Published 1 hour ago