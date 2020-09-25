Gold worth $224,657 seized at airport in southern India

Customs officials seized gold worth 224,657 dollars from one aircraft and several passengers arriving at Chennai International Airport.

Customs officials seized gold worth 224,657 dollars from one aircraft and several passengers arriving at Chennai International Airport.

In footage of one of the incidents, shot at the airport in southern India on 7 October, custom officials are seen recovering gold hidden in sealed packets from under a seat in an aircraft.

The incident was just one of four incidents in which customs officials reportedly seized gold weighing a total of 3.15kg (7 pounds), valued at 224,657 dollars (Rs 1.64 crore).

In addition to the gold found under the seat, the precious metal was also found hidden in the socks of a passenger on the same flight.

The same day four passengers who arrived from Dubai were also found to be smuggling gold in their luggage.

And in another incident on Tuesday night, five passengers were found to be carrying gold in their underwear.

All the passengers and flights had arrived in Chennai from Dubai.