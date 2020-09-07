Customs officials seize gold worth over $54,000 at southern Indian airport
Customs officials seize gold worth over $54,000 at southern Indian airport
Customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized gold worth Rs 40 lakhs (USD 54,610) from smugglers.
The footage filmed on October 3 shows the pieces of gold that were seized.
Customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized gold worth Rs 40 lakhs (USD 54,610) from smugglers.
The footage filmed on October 3 shows the pieces of gold that were seized.
According to the reports, the customs officials seized nearly 1 kilogram (2.2 lbs.) of gold from the four passengers travelling from Dubai to India.
The gold is said to have been hidden in their socks and pant pockets.