Customs officials seize gold worth over $54,000 at southern Indian airport

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized gold worth Rs 40 lakhs (USD 54,610) from smugglers.

The footage filmed on October 3 shows the pieces of gold that were seized.

According to the reports, the customs officials seized nearly 1 kilogram (2.2 lbs.) of gold from the four passengers travelling from Dubai to India.

The gold is said to have been hidden in their socks and pant pockets.




