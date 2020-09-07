Customs officials seize gold worth over $54,000 at southern Indian airport

The footage filmed on October 3 shows the pieces of gold that were seized.

Customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized gold worth Rs 40 lakhs (USD 54,610) from smugglers.

According to the reports, the customs officials seized nearly 1 kilogram (2.2 lbs.) of gold from the four passengers travelling from Dubai to India.

The gold is said to have been hidden in their socks and pant pockets.