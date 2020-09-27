Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NYC Has Given Out More Than $150,000 In Fines In COVID Clusters Since Friday

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:02s - Published
NYC Has Given Out More Than $150,000 In Fines In COVID Clusters Since Friday

NYC Has Given Out More Than $150,000 In Fines In COVID Clusters Since Friday

Gov.

Cuomo says the state's coronavirus positivity rate has dropped to less than 1%.

CBS2's Ali Bauman reports


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

COVID Clusters In NYC: De Blasio Promises Crackdown With Hefty Fines, Enforcement For Violations [Video]

COVID Clusters In NYC: De Blasio Promises Crackdown With Hefty Fines, Enforcement For Violations

The new lockdown is set to begin Thursday in COVID hot zones in Brooklyn and Queens. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:41Published
NYC Steps Up Mask, Social Distancing Enforcement In Neighborhoods With COVID-19 Clusters [Video]

NYC Steps Up Mask, Social Distancing Enforcement In Neighborhoods With COVID-19 Clusters

Police are back on New York City streets Friday enforcing social distancing rules and mask compliance. The effort comes as several coronavirus clusters in Brooklyn and Queens continue to cause alarm...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:01Published
NYC Sheriff's Office Busts Large Wedding In Queens [Video]

NYC Sheriff's Office Busts Large Wedding In Queens

A wedding celebration in Queens was busted late Friday as the city cracks down on large gatherings, hoping to stop the spread of growing COVID clusters; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:21Published