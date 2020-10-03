SUNDAY SPORTS 101120

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 5 minutes ago

- - only three weeks into the s-e-c- football season and - there's been no shortage of - upsets and shake ups in the - standings.- reigning national champs l-s-u- dropped out of the top-25 - for the first time since 2017 - after losing to-- at the time -- a - winless missouri team, 45 - 41- saturday.

- the number two ranked crimson - tide almost met a similar fate- during their game against the - then 1-1 rebels this weekend.

- ole miss head coach lane kiffin- took on alabama head coach nick- saban in a battle between forme- colleagues.

- 1.

First quarter... quarterback- matt corral with- a little jump pass to tight end- kenny - yeboah for the 6-yard reception- rebels get the touchdown on - their first drive of the game.- ole miss up 7 - nothing.- 2.

Still the first... alabama's- first offensive possession.

- - - - quaretrback mac jones tosses to- receiver devonta smith... - smith skates by rebels defender- into the endzone.

Tide- ties it up early, 7-7 - 3.

Third quarter... corral- looking comfortable - behind his o-line... yeboah wit- - - - the wide-open catch and he take- off for 68 yards to the house..- all tied up again 28-28.- 4.

Early in the fourth... corra- dumps it off to runningback - - - - snoop conner for the leaping- 1-yard leaping touchdown, - conner's second of the game.- rebels level the score at 42- all.- 5.

Later in the fourth... jones- fakes the pass... there's no- faking- when it comes to runninback - - - - najee harris escaping the rebel- defensive for a 16-yard score.- alabama back on top 49-42.- 6.

Time ticking down in the - fourth... does this guy look- familiar?

He should.

Harris - seals the victory with this - 39-yard trot downfield for the- score.

Harris ties a- program record for touchodwns i- a game with his 5 trips to the- endzone against ole miss.

- tide wins 63-48 and remains - undefeated.

- - let's head to lexington now.

1-- mississippi state at 1-1- kentucky.

- 1.

Second quarter... quarterbac- terry wilson- zeroes in on tight end keaton - upshaw who comes up with- the 12-yard reception.

Wildcats- get on the board first, - 7 - nothing.- 2.

Late in the third quarter...- snap goes 48 yards over - punter max duffy's head,- awarding the bulldogs with a- safety-- their only points of - the game.

Kentucky up 14 -2.- 3.

Fourth quarter... quarerback- k.j.

Costello-- deep- in his own endzone-- throws...- however,- linebacker jordan wright steals- the ball for the pick-six.- wildcats tack on to their lead- 21 - 2.

- kentucky goes on to earn the- "w," 24-2 - big news coming out of the n-f-- today.

Cowboys quarterback dak- prescott went down with a lower- leg injury in dallas's- match-up against the giants.- about halfway through the third- quarter, prescott ran the - ball himself, new york safety - logan ryan makes the- tackle.

- the play was clean, however - prescott fell awkwardly on- his right leg.- the cowboys announced that- prescott was taken to a dallas- area hospital for a "serious right ankle injury."

Players, coaches, and staff fro- both teams were - emotional as they watched - prescott be carted off the- field.- according to e-s-p-n's adam - schefter, the injury will - require immediate surgery.

The- cowboy's did go on to beat the- giants 37-34, with quarterback- andy daltion stepping in for- prescott.

- - this year, sunday nights aren't- just reserved for - football.

- the lakers claimed the- franchise's 17th n-b-a- championship tonight after- winning game 6 against the heat- 106 - 93.

- - today's w-x-x-v play of the day- features former gulfport high - - - - school linebacker derick hall.- check out hall here tackle- quarterback malik hornsby,- - - - keeping the razorbacks from - finding the endzone.- - - - auburn went on to win the game- as well, 30 -28.- it's so great seeing local- players make big impact plays - like- hall did in nationally televise- games like this.

Unfortunately,- i couldn't highlight all the- - - - football games from this- weekend.

Taylor, how did your - gators do?- - - - -florida lost 41-38 to texas a&- -saints play chargers tomorrow- night in