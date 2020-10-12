REACTION: Ole Miss Nearly Upsets #2 Alabama

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 minutes ago

WATCH: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and quarterback Matt Corral react to the Rebels 63-48 loss against No.

"we have to get better you know.

You just don't get chances like this and i think kids don't understand that.

You don't get many chances to beat the number one team in the country, the best program in the entire country and it's right there to take."

Corral: "a team like that when you make mistakes you can't make many of them and when they make mistakes you need to capitalize on it.

We didn't do thattonight."