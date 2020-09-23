Mumbai power outage brings large parts of city to a halt | Oneindia News

Mumbai screeched to a halt on Monday morning as large parts of the city and its suburbs experienced massive power disruptions.

Several trains were held up and traffic signals stopped functioning in many areas as a result.

According to reports, hospitals didn't witness any disruptions but authorities immediately began a battery back-up for ICUs and ventilators.

