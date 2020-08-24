|
Gal Gadot confirms she's set to play Cleopatra
Gal Gadot confirms she's set to play Cleopatra
Gal Gadot has confirmed she's set to follow in Elizabeth Taylor's footsteps by portraying Cleopatra in Patty Jenkins' upcoming film.
