Gal Gadot confirms she's set to play Cleopatra

Gal Gadot has confirmed she's set to follow in Elizabeth Taylor's footsteps by portraying Cleopatra in Patty Jenkins' upcoming film.


Gal Gadot to Star in 'Cleopatra,' Reunite With 'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins!

Cleopatra is coming to life! Paramount Pictures just won an auction for a film that has Gal Gadot as...
Gal Gadot cast as Cleopatra, draws criticism as 'very bland looking' Israeli playing the queen of Egypt

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot announced she will star as Cleopatra, the Queen of Egypt, in a new...
'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot turns 'Cleopatra'

Gal Gadot is also going to be seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League and 'Wonder Woman 1984'
Gal Gadot, an Israeli actress, being criticized for taking on new role as 'Cleopatra' [Video]

Gal Gadot, an Israeli actress, being criticized for taking on new role as 'Cleopatra'

Gal Gadot will star as 'Cleopatra' in an upcoming Paramount film, but the casting is being criticized since she is an Israeli actress.

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins back together for Cleopatra [Video]

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins back together for Cleopatra

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins will reunite to make Cleopatra, a biographical drama.

'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer 2 [Video]

'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer 2

Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer 2 - Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's (Gal Gadot) next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

