Thousands of Lakers fans celebrate NBA title win despite COVID-19 restrictions

Thousands of Lakers fans defied COVID-19 restrictions and celebrated near the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night (October 11) after the team won the NBA title.

Thousands of Lakers fans defied COVID-19 restrictions and celebrated near the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night (October 11) after the team won the NBA title.

Large crowds of fans were seen blaring horns and setting off fireworks after the basketball team beat Miami Heat and secured the NBA title for the first time in a decade.

The last time they won was with the late Kobe Bryant.

Los Angeles mayor, Eric Garcetti, had earlier asked fans to celebrate at home and not gather downtown or near the Staples Center, due to the risk of spreading coronavirus.