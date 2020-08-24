'Wonder Woman' director warns theaters could vanish Director Patty Jenkins' new "Wonder Woman" movie has been delayed three times during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the director is sounding the alarm that movie-going itself is under real threat. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins gives a stark warning about the film industry as more movies are delayed.

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot announced she will star as Cleopatra, the Queen of Egypt, in a new film, which heralded controversy on Twitter.

Cleopatra is coming to life! Paramount Pictures just won an auction for a film that has Gal Gadot as...

Gal Gadot will trade her lasso of truth for a golden crown, playing the legendary queen of Egypt in...

Heroic Girls - #MoreThanCute Patty and Gal back together again? I'm in. #Cleopatra https://t.co/xRtLH9ZfAa 13 hours ago

NostalgiaCast🦇A🎃Spell For the cheap seats in the back: CLEOPATRA WAS NOT EGYPTIAN Just another sign that you are clearly an idiot https://t.co/Ns8FR5CNkM 9 hours ago

RazorRex RT @DWLundberg : For the cheap seats in the back: CLEOPATRA WAS NOT EGYPTIAN Just another sign that you are clearly an idiot https://t.co/N… 8 hours ago

The Mary Sue The wonder women are back at it. https://t.co/mCfHONkddh 8 hours ago

Knowhere: An MCU Fan Forum RT @FilmNewsWeb : https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins back together for Cleopatra https://t.co/8jK4aPWppX https://t.co/cDEh0… 4 hours ago

Den Of Geek Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins are getting the team back together for a new movie about Cleopatra https://t.co/BRn3vSgok8 2 hours ago