Mumbai power outage: 'National grid fine, problem was in state grid,' says Union Power Minister

He further informed that the national grid is fine and the problem happened in some parts of the state grid.
Power Minister said, "The power supply has been restored substantially, out of 2000 MW which went off, about 1900 MW has been restored, and the remaining will be restored soon.
The national grid is fine, the problem happened in some parts of the state grid." "We are sending a team from the Central Authority to Mumbai to sit down with the state transmission authority and find out where the problem was and how it started.
There will be a discussion on the steps to be taken so it doesn't happen again," Singh added.
Union Minister RK Singh has said that the BJP can win elections in Bihar by itself but will not leave the JDU. Singh, who is Member of Parliament from Arrah constituency in Bihar, said that it the 2019 Lok Sabha polls made it very evident that BJP is the most popular party in the state. The Union Minister however reiterated that the BJP would not abandon its long time partner JDU. Singh also spoke on the seat sharing issue and said that it would be settled amicably. He added that seat sharing should be based on the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Singh also took a jibe at the Mahagathbandhan and said that the bloc has disintegrated and is nowhere in the fray in the upcoming Bihar polls and added that the induction of Jitan Ram Manjhi Hindustan Awam Morcha into the NDA was evidence of the same. He also said that many MLAs and MLCs who were with the Grand Alliance have also crossed over to the NDA. Watch the full video for all the details.
Mumbai experiences a massive power cut at 10 am due to grid failure. Many celebrities took to their social media accounts and shared the news. Chak De India fame Sagarika Ghatge and Indian former cricketer Zaheer Khan are expecting their first child together
Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai on October 12 due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs. It also disrupted train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). Passengers were seen waiting at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) as local train services are disrupted due to power outage in Mumbai. Speaking to ANI, a commuter said, "We are stuck here since 10:00 am." Another commuter added, "We are clueless about how long we will have to wait here." Commuters were also seen waiting at Mulund Station as train services are disrupted due to power outage after a grid failure. BMC said, "It will take 45 minutes to 1 hour to restore the power supply." Public announcement has also been made about the temporary suspension of local train services being made at Mumbai Central Railway Station following power grid failure. Taking to social media, BEST tweeted, "The electric supply is interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences are regretted." According to an official statement, Central Railways said, "In view of interruption in Traction power at 10.05 hrs due to grid failure of Tata Power company, services between Churchgate and Borivali are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as the traction power supply is restored. Commuters are requested to cooperate."