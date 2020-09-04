Mumbai power outage: 'National grid fine, problem was in state grid,' says Union Power Minister

Large power cut hit Mumbai and neighboring areas on October 12 leading to blackout for nearly two hours.

After the massive outage, Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh, informed that the power supply has been restored substantially.

He further informed that the national grid is fine and the problem happened in some parts of the state grid.

Power Minister said, "The power supply has been restored substantially, out of 2000 MW which went off, about 1900 MW has been restored, and the remaining will be restored soon.

The national grid is fine, the problem happened in some parts of the state grid." "We are sending a team from the Central Authority to Mumbai to sit down with the state transmission authority and find out where the problem was and how it started.

There will be a discussion on the steps to be taken so it doesn't happen again," Singh added.