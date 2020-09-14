Global  
 

Scots complying well with new coronavirus rules, says Sturgeon

Compliance with new coronavirus restrictions put in place on Friday has been“good”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Pubs and restaurants in the central belthave been ordered to close, while elsewhere alcohol can only be served inoutdoor areas.


Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

