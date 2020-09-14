Scots complying well with new coronavirus rules, says Sturgeon

Hospitality workers protest new Scottish restrictions Leftover ice from pubsand bars has been dumped on the street in Glasgow in a protest by hospitalityworkers. It comes as temporary restrictions come into force, stopping theselling of alcohol after 6pm, for Scotland’s pubs, bars, restaurants and cafesoutside central Scotland, though drinks can still be served until 10pm inoutdoor areas. Pubs and licensed restaurants in five health board areas _Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Lothian, and ForthValley – will be forced to close fully for all but takeaway service for 16days from 6pm on Friday.The move was announced by First Minister NicolaSturgeon to help curb the spread of coronavirus. A further six coronavirusdeaths had been registered in the past 24 hours in Scotland, taking the totalto 2,544.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:46Published
Pubs in Glasgow have shut at 6pm for the first time as new curfew rules begin. First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon put the rules in place across a number of areas in the country in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said the reason she is keeping cafes open during the new lockdown measures is to “help reduce loneliness.” The exemption is to ensure those working from home or living alone have somewhere to meet friends or family. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn