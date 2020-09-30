Nicola Sturgeon admits ‘lack of clarity’ over new Covid-19 restrictions

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said the reason she is keeping cafes open during the new lockdown measures is to “help reduce loneliness.” The exemption is to ensure those working from home or living alone have somewhere to meet friends or family. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Nicola Sturgeon has insisted she has “nothing to hide” in relation to the AlexSalmond inquiry, after being accused of misleading Parliament about when shefirst knew about allegations against him. The First Minister previously saidshe was first made aware of complaints against her predecessor when he toldher in a meeting at her home on April 2, 2018. But it has since emerged thatshe was informed during a meeting with Mr Salmond’s former chief of staffGeoff Aberdein on March 29 that year.
Nicola Sturgeon has announced tough new lockdown restrictions focused onScotland’s hospitality sector as part of a “short, sharp” package of measuresaimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus. The Scottish First Minister warnedthe virus would be “out of control” by the end of this month without action,as she announced that in the five regions across central Scotland with thehighest number of cases, licensed premises will have to shut for a 16-dayperiod. These outlets can still operate on a take away basis.
Pubs, restaurants and cafes in most of Scotland are being barred from sellingalcohol indoors for more than two weeks as part of efforts to curb Covid-19,Nicola Sturgeon has announced. Five health board areas – Greater Glasgow &Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire & Arran, Lothian, and Forth Valley – facestricter restrictions, with pubs and licensed cafes to shut to all buttakeaway customers for the same period.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish people at a coronavirus briefing that another lockdown in Scotland would not be proposed as the one back in March and travel restrictions would also not be..