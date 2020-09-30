Global  
 

Nicola Sturgeon admits ‘lack of clarity’ over new Covid-19 restrictions

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Last-minute changes to tough new lockdown restrictions in Scotland to exemptsome cafes have created a “lack of clarity”, Scotland’s First Minister hasconceded.


Sturgeon keeps cafes open to tackle loneliness [Video]

Sturgeon keeps cafes open to tackle loneliness

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said the reason she is keeping cafes open during the new lockdown measures is to “help reduce loneliness.” The exemption is to ensure those working from home or living alone have somewhere to meet friends or family. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Ruth Davidson accuses Nicola Sturgeon of 'abuse of power' [Video]

Ruth Davidson accuses Nicola Sturgeon of 'abuse of power'

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted she has “nothing to hide” in relation to the AlexSalmond inquiry, after being accused of misleading Parliament about when shefirst knew about allegations against him. The First Minister previously saidshe was first made aware of complaints against her predecessor when he toldher in a meeting at her home on April 2, 2018. But it has since emerged thatshe was informed during a meeting with Mr Salmond’s former chief of staffGeoff Aberdein on March 29 that year.

What are the new Covid-19 rules in Scotland? [Video]

What are the new Covid-19 rules in Scotland?

Nicola Sturgeon has announced tough new lockdown restrictions focused onScotland’s hospitality sector as part of a “short, sharp” package of measuresaimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus. The Scottish First Minister warnedthe virus would be “out of control” by the end of this month without action,as she announced that in the five regions across central Scotland with thehighest number of cases, licensed premises will have to shut for a 16-dayperiod. These outlets can still operate on a take away basis.

Scotland's pubs and restaurants banned from selling alcohol indoors for 16 days [Video]

Scotland's pubs and restaurants banned from selling alcohol indoors for 16 days

Pubs, restaurants and cafes in most of Scotland are being barred from sellingalcohol indoors for more than two weeks as part of efforts to curb Covid-19,Nicola Sturgeon has announced. Five health board areas – Greater Glasgow &Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire & Arran, Lothian, and Forth Valley – facestricter restrictions, with pubs and licensed cafes to shut to all buttakeaway customers for the same period.

Scotland to close pubs and restaurants [Video]

Scotland to close pubs and restaurants

Scotland have a big chance to make a small piece of history - Clarke

 Scotland have a "big chance" to make "a small piece of history for the national team" as Euro 2020 moves within grasp, says Steve Clarke.
Just 90 minutes from the Euros - but what could still ruin Scotland’s dream?

 Scotland are just one match from reaching Euro 2020, but what now stands in their way? BBC Scotland takes a look.
Scotland one game from Euro 2020 after shootout win over Israel

 Scotland are one game away from their first major finals in 23 years after a nerve-shredding penalty shootout win over Israel.
Nicola Sturgeon admits ‘lack of clarity’ over cafe shutdown exemption

Last-minute changes to tough new lockdown restrictions in Scotland to exempt some cafes have created...
Nicola Sturgeon shuts pubs in areas with surging cases of coronavirus

Nicola Sturgeon has announced tough new lockdown restrictions focused on Scotland’s hospitality...
Yasmin's Instagram post on why Nicola Sturgeon's restrictions are "neglecting" mums and toddlers.

Yasmin's Instagram post on why Nicola Sturgeon's restrictions are neglecting mums and toddlers. Yasmin's Instagram post on why Nicola Sturgeon's restrictions are "neglecting" mums and toddlers.
Nicola Sturgeon Bans Alcohol Sales in Pubs and Bars in Scotland’s New 6 pm Curfew: The Rest of the UK to Follow [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon Bans Alcohol Sales in Pubs and Bars in Scotland’s New 6 pm Curfew: The Rest of the UK to Follow

Nicola Sturgeon Bans Alcohol Sales in Pubs and Bars in Scotland’s New 6 pm Curfew: The Rest of the UK to Follow

Scotland faces 16 days of tougher Covid restrictions [Video]

Scotland faces 16 days of tougher Covid restrictions

Nicola Sturgeon has announced new, tougher lockdown measures to counter the spread of coronavirus in Scotland. The first minister said the new restrictions are intended to be a “short, sharp action..

Nicola Sturgeon: 'We are not proposing another lockdown at this stage, not even on a temporary basis'. [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: 'We are not proposing another lockdown at this stage, not even on a temporary basis'.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish people at a coronavirus briefing that another lockdown in Scotland would not be proposed as the one back in March and travel restrictions would also not be..

