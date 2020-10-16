Nicola Sturgeon outlines five levels of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has outlined a new four level framework of restrictions which will be applied locally and nationally. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Scotland's First Minister has said that restrictions on hospitality north of the border will be in place for a week longer than previously stated. The Scottish Government will publish a tiered system of restrictions on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has said, which will come into effect on November 2.
Nicola Sturgeon has urged football fans to stay at home this weekend ahead ofthe first Celtic v Rangers clash of the season. The Glasgow clubs will playbehind closed doors at Celtic Park on Saturday due to Covid-19 restrictions.
It is official, the British and Irish Lions will play in a curtain-raiser Testmatch against Japan in Scotland's own Murrayfield stadium next summer, on June26. It will be the first time the Lions have played at home since drawing25-25 with Argentina in Cardiff 15 years ago. The Lions have never previouslyplayed in Scotland, so it is sure to be an exciting moment for fans. Managingdirector Ben Calveley hopes supporters will be able to be present given thecurrent restrictions.
