Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicola Sturgeon outlines five levels of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Nicola Sturgeon outlines five levels of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon outlines five levels of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has set out a five-level plan of measures for dealing with thecoronavirus pandemic in Scotland.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon outlines new restrictions fra [Video]

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon outlines new restrictions fra

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has outlined a new four level framework of restrictions which will be applied locally and nationally. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:02Published
Sturgeon announces extension to hospitality restrictions [Video]

Sturgeon announces extension to hospitality restrictions

Scotland's First Minister has said that restrictions on hospitality north of the border will be in place for a week longer than previously stated. The Scottish Government will publish a tiered system of restrictions on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has said, which will come into effect on November 2. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published
Diverted coronavirus tests have caused discrepancies in figures, says Sturgeon [Video]

Diverted coronavirus tests have caused discrepancies in figures, says Sturgeon

Discrepancies in the number of Covid-19 cases reported in Scotland in recentdays are due to tests being diverted away from the UK Government’s LighthouseLab in Glasgow, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published
Sturgeon urges fans not to gather or travel to watch Celtic v Rangers game on TV [Video]

Sturgeon urges fans not to gather or travel to watch Celtic v Rangers game on TV

Nicola Sturgeon has urged football fans to stay at home this weekend ahead ofthe first Celtic v Rangers clash of the season. The Glasgow clubs will playbehind closed doors at Celtic Park on Saturday due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:56Published

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Covid: Scots told to prepare for 'digital Christmas'

 The idea of people in Scotland having a normal Christmas in 2020 is "fiction", the national clinical director says.
BBC News
British and Irish Lions to play on home turf 2021 [Video]

British and Irish Lions to play on home turf 2021

It is official, the British and Irish Lions will play in a curtain-raiser Testmatch against Japan in Scotland's own Murrayfield stadium next summer, on June26. It will be the first time the Lions have played at home since drawing25-25 with Argentina in Cardiff 15 years ago. The Lions have never previouslyplayed in Scotland, so it is sure to be an exciting moment for fans. Managingdirector Ben Calveley hopes supporters will be able to be present given thecurrent restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

What are the five levels of new restrictions in Scotland?

A new five-level strategy of lockdown measures for Scotland has been announced by Nicola Sturgeon as...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

Daily_Record

The Daily Record 📹 ICYMI - Nicola Sturgeon outlines Scotland's new five-tier lockdown restriction plan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #Scotland… https://t.co/wRue4ESlxL 1 hour ago

RadioWrexham

Premier Radio Wrexham Scotland's first minister sets out five levels of possible intervention her government proposes for suppressing cor… https://t.co/gJKF2CaYwa 2 hours ago

krisardav5

Taz🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸Humbug 🤭 When will these clowns stop with the scaremongering @NicolaSturgeon @BorisJohnson let us get on with our lives Nic… https://t.co/BEwwXDtltr 2 hours ago

TFitzpatrick25

Tara Fitzpatrick RT @Daily_Record: The new measures will allow the government to impose different measures across Scotland https://t.co/lh0ex1wRhz 3 hours ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record The new measures will allow the government to impose different measures across Scotland https://t.co/lh0ex1wRhz 3 hours ago

fr4ser

Fraser MacDonald FM Nicola Sturgeon outlines Scotland's new five-tier system of COVID protections, which will be reviewed weekly.… https://t.co/1DZuKvToA6 3 hours ago

LaxMusgrave

Daisy Daisy RT @ScottishSun: .@NicolaSturgeon outlines five-tier lockdown system - with schools open and travel limits https://t.co/5FXzIN4AhC https:/… 2 days ago

ScottishSun

The Scottish Sun .@NicolaSturgeon outlines five-tier lockdown system - with schools open and travel limits https://t.co/5FXzIN4AhC https://t.co/ayCTTAvAq4 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Scotland announces new COVID-19 levels [Video]

Scotland announces new COVID-19 levels

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has revealed a new five-level system for dealing with COVID-19 over the winter months.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 06:43Published
Ireland’s second nationwide lockdown comes into force [Video]

Ireland’s second nationwide lockdown comes into force

Ireland is facing the toughest set of restrictions for six weeks as it entersa second lockdown. The entire country moved to the highest level ofrestrictions under the Government’s five-tiered..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published
Prime Minister announces Greater Manchester will move into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions [Video]

Prime Minister announces Greater Manchester will move into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the Greater Manchester regionwill move into the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions from midnight onThursday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published