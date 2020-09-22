What are the new Covid-19 rules in Scotland?

Nicola Sturgeon has announced tough new lockdown restrictions focused onScotland’s hospitality sector as part of a “short, sharp” package of measuresaimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

The Scottish First Minister warnedthe virus would be “out of control” by the end of this month without action,as she announced that in the five regions across central Scotland with thehighest number of cases, licensed premises will have to shut for a 16-dayperiod.

These outlets can still operate on a take away basis.