Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What are the new Covid-19 rules in Scotland?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:52s - Published
What are the new Covid-19 rules in Scotland?

What are the new Covid-19 rules in Scotland?

Nicola Sturgeon has announced tough new lockdown restrictions focused onScotland’s hospitality sector as part of a “short, sharp” package of measuresaimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

The Scottish First Minister warnedthe virus would be “out of control” by the end of this month without action,as she announced that in the five regions across central Scotland with thehighest number of cases, licensed premises will have to shut for a 16-dayperiod.

These outlets can still operate on a take away basis.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Scotland's pubs and restaurants banned from selling alcohol indoors for 16 days [Video]

Scotland's pubs and restaurants banned from selling alcohol indoors for 16 days

Pubs, restaurants and cafes in most of Scotland are being barred from sellingalcohol indoors for more than two weeks as part of efforts to curb Covid-19,Nicola Sturgeon has announced. Five health board areas – Greater Glasgow &Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire & Arran, Lothian, and Forth Valley – facestricter restrictions, with pubs and licensed cafes to shut to all buttakeaway customers for the same period.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:01Published
Scotland faces 16 days of tougher Covid restrictions [Video]

Scotland faces 16 days of tougher Covid restrictions

Nicola Sturgeon has announced new, tougher lockdown measures to counter the spread of coronavirus in Scotland. The first minister said the new restrictions are intended to be a “short, sharp action to arrest a worrying increase in infection”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:01Published
Sturgeon calls SNP's Margaret Ferrier 'Margaret Covid' again [Video]

Sturgeon calls SNP's Margaret Ferrier 'Margaret Covid' again

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accidentally referred to the SNP politician at the centre of a Covid scandal as 'Margaret Covid', for the second time. Ms Sturgeon initially made the mistake during Friday's presser when discusing Margaret Ferrier, who has been criticised for travelling from Glasgow to London with Covid. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:17Published
Nicola Sturgeon: I made it crystal clear to MP Margaret Ferrier she should quit [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: I made it crystal clear to MP Margaret Ferrier she should quit

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she has made it “crystal clear” to MargaretFerrier she should quit as an MP after breaking coronavirus rules bytravelling between Glasgow and Westminster having tested positive forCovid-19. The Scottish First Minister said she has spoken to the MP, who hadthe SNP whip withdrawn after the incident emerged, but she was unable to get a“cogent explanation” for her actions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Euro 2020 futures & bragging rights - a key day for the Home Nations

 Northern Ireland, Scotland and the Repubic of Ireland all fight for Euro 2020 qualification, while England face Wales in a friendly.
BBC News

Scottish police tell wrong parents their teenage son has died in car crash

 It's the news no parent wants to hear.But for one couple they were put through the trauma of being told their son had died, only to discover it wasn't..
New Zealand Herald
Steve Clarke changes plans after Covid-19 deprives him of three key players [Video]

Steve Clarke changes plans after Covid-19 deprives him of three key players

Steve Clarke turned quickly to plan B after Covid-19 deprived him of three keyplayers for Scotland’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel at HampdenPark on Thursday night. The national team’s preparations were left in disarrayafter Stuart Armstrong returned a positive test for Covid-19 on Wednesdaymorning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Top Welsh doctor says transmission in pubs and restaurants is a 'concern'

Top Welsh doctor says transmission in pubs and restaurants is a 'concern' It comes as new rules are to be introduced in Scotland and clampdown is expected in some parts of...
Wales Online - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Hospitality 'death knell' fears over new rules in Scotland

Industry leaders warn the latest Covid restrictions could be the final straw for many businesses.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •BBC Local News


Latest local lockdown rules for Scotland as Nicola Sturgeon announces new restrictions


Telegraph.co.uk - Published


Tweets about this

emgfind

emgfind RT @1MikeMorris: Article says many Canadians struggle to know what the Covid rules are. They're simple folks, no matter where you live in C… 1 minute ago

Brogers5

Bill Rogers @bethanyshondark What about all the people who get COVID who follow all the rules...virus gonna virus 1 minute ago

GypsyHeart__

GypsyHeart 🖤 RT @bereftylefty: @karentravers Yeah, what a jerk. He lost the right to make Joe be in the room with him when his house became covid centr… 1 minute ago

19Steevo69

Steven Ogilvie @JamTarts Bitterness will eat you up. Shit happens in life. What happened with the whole Covid debacle is done. A… https://t.co/AHLoFqU2yE 3 minutes ago

RatioedAgain

HollandC ““If he still has Covid, we shouldn’t have a debate,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday night…”I will be guided by th… https://t.co/3Ro53CrHij 7 minutes ago

gavin3985

Gavin Kendall @jeremy_hume @ReeveTristan @BarryHearn I’ve had Covid, and I’ve had a common cold this year, you know what was wors… https://t.co/qCwQt88tDU 7 minutes ago

benhitzy

Benjamin Hitzfeld Covid or no Covid, a virtual debate was the only solution to ensuring that the debate rules were followed. But at t… https://t.co/rj4t3uAUgS 11 minutes ago

007mrgman

Gio~M @SRuhle Donald, you have Covid, you’re contagious and you’re rude. Why don’t you just debate yourself? What’s the d… https://t.co/RKI54zJTqR 11 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Scotland postpones lockdown changes [Video]

Scotland postpones lockdown changes

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that changes to the ScottishGovernment’s routemap out of lockdown slated for October 5 will not go ahead.Speaking ahead of First Minister’s Questions on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Nicola Sturgeon: Students not at fault for surging coronavirus cases [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: Students not at fault for surging coronavirus cases

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted students are not to blame for a rise incoronavirus outbreaks, as she announced a record daily total of new Covid-19cases. Hundreds of students at universities across..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to follow new Covid-19 rules [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to follow new Covid-19 rules

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers a statement on coronavirusas measures tighten across the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published