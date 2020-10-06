Falcons fire head coach and general manager
Falcons fire head coach and general manager
The Falcons have fired their head coach and general manager after an 0 and 5 start.
The Falcons will not begin rebuilding.
THEY NOW TIE THE BOSTON CELTICSFOR THE MOST N-B-A CHAMPIONSHIPWINS.THE ATLANTA FALCONS FIRED THEIRGENERAL MANAGER AND HEAD COACHLAST NIGHT...AFTER ANEMBARRASSING OH AND 5 START.G-M THOMAS DIMITROFF AND HEADCOACH DAN QUINN WERE BOTH ON THEHOT SEASON... AFTER LOSS AFTERLOSS THIS SEASON.NOW THE FALCONS WILL BEGIN AREBUILDING PROJECT THAT FIGURESTO BE A MASSIVE UNDERTAK