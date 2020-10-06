Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Falcons fire head coach and general manager

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Falcons fire head coach and general manager

Falcons fire head coach and general manager

The Falcons have fired their head coach and general manager after an 0 and 5 start.

The Falcons will not begin rebuilding.

THEY NOW TIE THE BOSTON CELTICSFOR THE MOST N-B-A CHAMPIONSHIPWINS.THE ATLANTA FALCONS FIRED THEIRGENERAL MANAGER AND HEAD COACHLAST NIGHT...AFTER ANEMBARRASSING OH AND 5 START.G-M THOMAS DIMITROFF AND HEADCOACH DAN QUINN WERE BOTH ON THEHOT SEASON... AFTER LOSS AFTERLOSS THIS SEASON.NOW THE FALCONS WILL BEGIN AREBUILDING PROJECT THAT FIGURESTO BE A MASSIVE UNDERTAK




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Winless Falcons Fire Coach and General Manager

Atlanta is the second team to clean house to try to salvage its season.
NYTimes.com - Published

Atlanta Falcons fire coach Dan Quinn, GM Thomas Dimitroff after 0-5 start

The Atlanta Falcons fired coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff after the team fell to...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless reacts to Houston Texans firing Head Coach & GM Bill O'Brien | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless reacts to Houston Texans firing Head Coach & GM Bill O'Brien | UNDISPUTED

The Houston Texans fired head coach & general manager Bill O’Brien yesterday after their 0-and-4 start to the season. O’Brien, who’s been with the club since 2014, had won 4 division titles but..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:19Published