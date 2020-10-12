Michael Vick reacts & relates to devastation of Dak after season-ending injury in Cowboys v. Giants | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick joins the show to discuss the injury of Dak Prescott and what this means for the Dallas Cowboys for the remainder of the season.

Vick relates to and breaks down the devastation Dak feels & how the team is left to finish the job despite all the hard work he's put into the game.