Coach Les Miles prepares KU for West Virginia game virtually Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:11s - Published 4 minutes ago Coach Les Miles prepares KU for West Virginia game virtually Kansas Jayhawks head football coach Les Miles is still connecting with his team despite COVID-19 diagnosis. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources KU football coach Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19



Health officials downplay 'Hawk Talk' exposure Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:11 Published 4 days ago