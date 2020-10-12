Global  
 

Stimulus Check Update: How Will Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Affect Talks?

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:58s - Published
The possibility of another stimulus check reaching Americans in the near future is fading fast.

And with Amy Coney Barrett's Senate Judiciary Committee hearings starting today, the priority in Washington has shifted to filling the Supreme Court vacancy left by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Katie Johnston reports.


