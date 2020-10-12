Global  
 

Iona College, LIU Post Report Coronavirus Upticks

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Local colleges reported dozens of new coronavirus cases Monday.

CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.


