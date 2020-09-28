5th Consecutive Day Of More Than 1k Positive Cases
Over the weekend ?
"* minnesota confirmed more than 3?
"* thousand new cases of covid?
"* 19.
The state performed about 30?
"* thousand tests daily.
Today ?
"* more than one?
"* thousand more minnesotans tested positive.
This is the 5th consecutive day of more than one?
"* thousand positive coronavirus tests... the state department of health commissioner is expressing these numbers clearly show, despite what we wish was the case, covid19 is still a big and growing problem in minnesota.
What we've seen happen in wisconsin and literally pretty much every state around us is a cautionary example of how things can get even worse when a state is seeing uncontrolled community transmission the state is announcing changes to its covid?
"*19 guidelines for nursing homes.
We'll break it down coming up on kimt news 3