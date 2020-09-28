5th Consecutive Day Of More Than 1k Positive Cases

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 11 minutes ago

Over the weekend, Minnesota confirmed more than 3,000 new cases of covid-19.

Over the weekend ?

"* minnesota confirmed more than 3?

"* thousand new cases of covid?

"* 19.

The state performed about 30?

"* thousand tests daily.

Today ?

"* more than one?

"* thousand more minnesotans tested positive.

This is the 5th consecutive day of more than one?

"* thousand positive coronavirus tests... the state department of health commissioner is expressing these numbers clearly show, despite what we wish was the case, covid19 is still a big and growing problem in minnesota.

What we've seen happen in wisconsin and literally pretty much every state around us is a cautionary example of how things can get even worse when a state is seeing uncontrolled community transmission the state is announcing changes to its covid?

"*19 guidelines for nursing homes.

We'll break it down coming up on kimt news 3