Trump Holds Rally In Florida
The president went back out on the campaign trail not long after his doctors gave him a clean bill of health.
President Trump Visits Key Battleground State Of Florida For MAGA RallyCBS4's Ty Russell reports the president's visit comes after the White House announced he tested negative for COVID.
White House Doctor Says Trump Has Tested NegativeWhite House physician Dr. Sean Conley has said Trump tested negative for COVID-19 on "consecutive days."
"The president is not infectious to others," Conley said.
After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies[NFA] President Donald Trump sought to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him with a return to the campaign trail in Florida on Monday, as new polls show him losing more ground to Democratic rival Joe..