Minnesota recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 47 seconds ago

Residents across the state are being encouraged to recognize Minnesota's indigenous roots and reflect on their experiences.

Look for this today is indigenous peoples day here in minnesota and across much of the nation.

But here in rochester... the city observes indigenous people's day in november.

Still, the meaning of the day is under discussion here too.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon is live outside of city hall.

Anthony?

Katie... george... over the past two years... governor walz has proclaimed the second monday in october as indigenous peoples day.

But federally today is still known as columbus day... which has led officials in rochester.... to light up city hall in recognition of the holday.

Mayor kim norton says indigenous people's day is celebrated the day before thanksgiving here in the med city.

But across the state... residents are being encouraged to recognize minnesota's indigenous roots... and reflect on their experiences.

I spoke with laura oakgrove... a member of the red lake nation this evening... and she tells me people should learn "we are still around... and... you know... i say that in a lighthearted joking manner, but there's actually quite a few people out there that have told me in the past, 'oh, i thought you guys were extinct.'

No, we're still around, and our culture is thriving and our people are thriving."

Oakgrove also tells me she's been conversing with relatives... and they haven't yet developed traditions because indigenous peoples day is so new.

Live in rochester... thank you anthony.

And today minnesota