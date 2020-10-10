Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harihar Fort: A 68-yr-old woman completes the steep trek, video goes viral | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Harihar Fort: A 68-yr-old woman completes the steep trek, video goes viral | Oneindia News

Harihar Fort: A 68-yr-old woman completes the steep trek, video goes viral | Oneindia News

A sexagenarian who managed to climb the steep steps of Harihar Fort in Maharashtra has clearly proven that age is just a number.

The 68-year-old, identified as Asha Ambade, trekked through the fort and continued to climb one step at a time to finally reach the top.

In the undated 1.57-minute video, which has now gone viral on social media, the woman can be seen being cheered by people, who are evidently impressed on seeing her will power and determination to complete the climb.

Located 40km away from Nashik City, the Harihar fort is a popular destination among tourists and locals because of its peculiar rock-cut steps.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ladakh: A video of a soldier teaching a little boy how to salute correctly goes viral|Oneindia News [Video]

Ladakh: A video of a soldier teaching a little boy how to salute correctly goes viral|Oneindia News

The clip shared on the official Twitter profile of ITBP shows the kid named Namgyal standing beside a road in Chushul, Ladakh as the troops pass by. Taken by an ITBP officer, the video shows the boy..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:29Published
Hathras gang rape case handed over to CBI, Centre issues notification [Video]

Hathras gang rape case handed over to CBI, Centre issues notification

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will take over the case of alleged gang-rape & murder of 19-year-old Dalit woman from UP’s Hathras. The case from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras has sparked..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:19Published
How A Louisiana Priest Defiled An Altar So Badly It Had To Be Burned [Video]

How A Louisiana Priest Defiled An Altar So Badly It Had To Be Burned

A Catholic church's altar in Pearl River, Louisiana, has been ceremonially burned after church officials deemed it had been irreparably defiled and desecrated. The same church, in Pearl River,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published