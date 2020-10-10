Harihar Fort: A 68-yr-old woman completes the steep trek, video goes viral | Oneindia News

A sexagenarian who managed to climb the steep steps of Harihar Fort in Maharashtra has clearly proven that age is just a number.

The 68-year-old, identified as Asha Ambade, trekked through the fort and continued to climb one step at a time to finally reach the top.

In the undated 1.57-minute video, which has now gone viral on social media, the woman can be seen being cheered by people, who are evidently impressed on seeing her will power and determination to complete the climb.

Located 40km away from Nashik City, the Harihar fort is a popular destination among tourists and locals because of its peculiar rock-cut steps.