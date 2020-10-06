|
Kanye West debuts first U.S. election promo
Kanye West has unveiled his first official advertisement for his campaign to become the next U.S. president - just 22 days before the election.
|
|
Kanye West releases first campaign video
Rapper Kanye West on Monday released his first official campaign video in his long-shot bid to be elected U.S. president on Nov. 3, focusing on religion and families. Libby Hogan reports.
